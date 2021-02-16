Middlesbrough beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 in the Championship tonight.

Huddersfield Town went into tonight’s game at Middlesbrough having not won in their last eight outings in all competitions.

Manager Carlos Corberan is quickly coming under the spotlight but his side got off to a good start tonight. Isaac Mbenza scored in the 9th-minute, but Boro would be in front before half-time.

Goals from Duncan Watmore and Ashley Fletcher sealed Middlesbrough’s comeback on the stroke of half-time, prompting Corberan to make a change at the break.

Alex Pritchard came off after being handed a rare start. But Huddersfield Town’s £12million man continues to struggle and tonight was another weak performance.

Despite Middlesbrough going down to 10 men in the second-half, Town could not mount a comeback, and they remain in 18th-place of the Championship table.

See what these Huddersfield Town fans had to say on his performance v Middlesbrough tonight: