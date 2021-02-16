Middlesbrough beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 in the Championship tonight.

Huddersfield Town went into tonight’s game at Middlesbrough having not won in their last eight outings in all competitions.

Manager Carlos Corberan is quickly coming under the spotlight but his side got off to a good start tonight. Isaac Mbenza scored in the 9th-minute, but Boro would be in front before half-time.

Goals from Duncan Watmore and Ashley Fletcher sealed Middlesbrough’s comeback on the stroke of half-time, prompting Corberan to make a change at the break.

Alex Pritchard came off after being handed a rare start. But Huddersfield Town’s £12million man continues to struggle and tonight was another weak performance.

Despite Middlesbrough going down to 10 men in the second-half, Town could not mount a comeback, and they remain in 18th-place of the Championship table.

See what these Huddersfield Town fans had to say on his performance v Middlesbrough tonight:

Sooner Pritchard gets out of here the better. I say that for Phil, the club, and himself. #HTAFC — Hotline (@HotlineHtafc) February 16, 2021

Aaron Rowe has more fight in three minutes than Pritchard has shown in the last two seasons #htafc — Matthew Johnson (@matthtfcjohnson) February 16, 2021

how is alex pritchard a professional footballer #htafc — Jack (@jaackpete) February 16, 2021

#htafc Bacuna is such a liability and Pritchard is woeful — Jarryd Mulligan (@JarrydMulligan) February 16, 2021

£12,000,000 Alex Pritchard subbed off at half time for an academy kid. Pritchard should hang his head in shame for his contribution to our club. — Dave Herbert (@DaveHerbert3) February 16, 2021

Never play Pritchard again — cathal guckian (@GuckianCathal) February 16, 2021

Hahahaha. At half time he's turned out to be an amazing signing had old Alex. — bob holness (@davidlynn12345) February 16, 2021

Still hasn’t don’t owt since his debut — Jack (@jaackpete) February 16, 2021