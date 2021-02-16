Sheffield Wednesday lost 1-0 at Stoke City in the Championship tonight, owing to a late goal from Steven Fletcher.

Sheffield Wednesday endured a cold midweek trip to Stoke City tonight. But they held their own in the first-half despite a bland display of football from both, but Stoke City would steal the win late on.

Going into the game, Wednesday fans would’ve been cautious of Fletcher coming back to haunt them – and he did just that. He scored in the 83rd minute to seal the victory.

Caretaker manager Neil Thompson has proved a shrewd appointment so far. His side conceded a late goal in typical fashion tonight but for the most part, they defended well.

One defender who stood out as having a particularly impressive game tonight was Osaze Urhoghide.

The 20-year-old joined Sheffield Wednesday ahead of last season and made his fifth Championship appearance of the season tonight.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on the Englishman’s performance v Stoke City tonight:

Urgohide playing like prime Maldini #swfc — Olly (@OllyPlattss) February 16, 2021

Urhoghide, class — Con1 (@Plattssyy) February 16, 2021

Urhoghide has been reyt good — Haysh (@Haighy97) February 16, 2021

Not working for shaw tonight but I've seen enough of him and urhoghide this season to know I want em in the starting 11 for the next 10-15 years — Ryan (@Tarqsteed) February 16, 2021

What a player Urhoghide is starting to look in that back 3 #swfc — Chris (@_ChrisParker) February 16, 2021

Urhoghide is some player — KEMMY (@JakeyKempton) February 16, 2021

Urhoghide has been an absolute rock in this first half. Dunkley and Lees are very solid as well. A little bit more composure and sharpness in the attacking third, and we can win this easily. COME ON WEDNESDAY! #swfc — Dutch Owl (@WednesdayFansNL) February 16, 2021