Blackpool scout Tommy Johnson has revealed he came close to re-joining his former club Celtic last year on the Celtic Huddle Podcast.

However, a reunion with former Hoops teammate Neil Lennon at Celtic Park wasn’t to be.

Johnson, who is 50 years old, remains at Blackpool as a scout and has been in that role since 2019.

He has said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “I was all for coming up and helping Neil but it didn’t materialise. Lennon wanted us in to help out with recruitment, someone around him who he could talk to. You need, as a manager, someone you can talk to on a personal basis. The powers that be decided against it.”

Johnson played for Celtic during his playing career from 1997 to 2001 and also had spells in England with the likes of Notts County, Derby County, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Gillingham and Scunthorpe United.

The former England Under-21 international hung up his boots in 2007 and has since remained in the game. He has been involved with the Northern Ireland set-up and has also held a variety of different scouting roles in the Football League.

Johnson has worked with the likes of Notts County, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Watford and Nottingham Forest before linking up with Blackpool in October 2019.

A move back to Celtic didn’t materialise but he is still with the Tangerines today. They are in action tonight against Rochdale at Bloomfield Road.