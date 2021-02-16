Speaking to Football Insider, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has tipped the Black Cats to secure a permanent deal for loan man Jordan Jones.

After struggling for game time with parent club Rangers, winger Jordan Jones linked up with Sunderland in the January transfer window.

Following his temporary move to the Stadium of Light, the 26-year-old has made three appearances for the League One side. He made his first start in a 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town, playing just under an hour.

With reports emerging claiming the former Middlesbrough youngster is eyeing up a potential permanent return to England, former Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the situation.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips has tipped the Black Cats to strike a permanent deal for Jones, who will reportedly be available for around £600k. He said:

“It [a permanent deal] would be affordable for Sunderland.

“I mean nowadays, that is peanuts. Sometimes it is not even worth thinking about, just do it. I know £600,000 sounds like a lot but in the grand scheme of things, I think it is one that is worth the gamble.

“If he continues to impress until the end of the season, there is a chance Steven might want him back at Rangers.

“If there is an opportunity for Sunderland to sign him permanently in the summer, especially if they are still in League One, then he is probably a player worth gambling on.”

It will be interesting to see how Jones’ situation pans out in the run-up to the summer transfer window. Lee Johnson will be hoping the Rangers loan man can help them in their efforts to make a long-awaited return to the Championship.

As it stands, Sunderland occupy 6th place in the League One table. The play-off chase is as lively as ever, with only seven points between the Black Cats and 14th placed Gillingham.

Do you think Jones can help fire Sunderland back to the Championship? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Can Jones help fire SAFC to promotion?