Championship-linked Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher is on the watchlist of Celtic, as per a report by The Times.

The Hoops are drawing up a list of potential targets for the summer as they look to rebuild in preparation for next season.

Gallagher, who is 30 years old, has been mentioned as a name Neil Lennon’s side could look at luring to Celtic Park.

Motherwell could face a battle to keep hold of him at the end of this campaign. The Glasgow Evening Times suggested Cardiff City and QPR were interested in the January transfer window, whilst the Daily Record named Blackburn Rovers as possible suitors too last month.

Gallagher started out Celtic and rose up through the youth ranks there but never made a senior appearance for the Hoops. However, they may try and bring him back there this summer.

He had to drop into the Scottish lower league for spells at Stanraer and Clyde before joining Dundee.

The Scotland international spent two years with the Dark Blues before Livingston came calling in 2014. He then stayed with the Lions for five seasons and played 166 games for them.

Motherwell signed him in April 2019 but they could lose him in the near future with his contract running down in the summer. He has played 64 times for the Well so far in his career.



Celtic are apparently keen, but could the likes of Cardiff, Blackburn or QPR rekindle their interest?

Will Gallagher leave Motherwell this summer?