Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall is ‘open’ to a return to Celtic, according to a report by The Times.

The veteran stopper started his career with the Scottish Premiership champions and would return there for one last hurrah.

Marshall, who is 35 years old, only joined Derby last summer on a free transfer and has made 24 appearances for the Rams in all competitions this season.

He still has a year left on his contract at Pride Park but links to Celtic could remerge in the next transfer window.

Read: Celtic eye former Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth man

Marshall made 50 appearances for the Glasgow side earlier in his career before moving to England to join Norwich City 13 years ago.

He spent three years at Carrow Road before switching to Cardiff City. The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper was a hit in Wales and stayed for seven season, playing 278 games.

Marshall helped the Bluebirds gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and was later snapped up by Hull City.

Read: Charlton Athletic happy with winter deal they struck with Stoke City

He was the Tigers’ second choice in his first two seasons at the KCOM Stadium but made the number one spot his own under Nigel Adkins.

However, he left Hull at the end of the 2017/18 season and subsequently linked up with Wigan Athletic for a year at the DW Stadium. He had to leave the Latics after their relegation to League One but found no problems in finding a new home.

Marshall has since been a first-team regular for Derby but is believed to be open to the idea of going back to Celtic.

Will Marshall go back to Celtic?