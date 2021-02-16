Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard believes they got a ‘really good deal’ for Alfie Doughty in January, as per a report by London News Online.

The youngster left the Valley for Championship side Stoke City last month.

His departure was inevitable in the end as his contract with the Addicks was due to expire at the end of the season and Lee Bowyer’s side are pleased to have got a fee for him.

Doughty, who is 21 years old, was a man in-demand and Stoke managed to see off interest from fellow Championship sides QPR and AFC Bournemouth, as per TEAMtalk, to land his signature.

Read: Charlton Athletic in line for injury boost with defender set to step up recovery

“We got a really good deal – a decent fee for him and a very healthy sell on.” Sandgaard told London News Online: “That is deserved. We spent a lot of time and energy on developing a player like him. That was a difficult set-up – contractually where we were at. A potential renewal of the contract should have been conducted much earlier, before I got into it.

“We ended up getting a very attractive financial deal, even though he is still injured. Stoke have taken a chance on him. He’s got huge potential and we’ll have a nice sell-on if he is eventually sold for even more money.”

Read: Charlton Athletic fan streaming numbers would rank top six in the Championship

Doughty broke into the Addicks’ first-team last season in the Championship having spent time out on loan in non-league at Bromley.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and losing him was always a possibility after dropping into League One last term.

Charlton are satisfied with the deal they agreed with Stoke and have a sell-on clause.

Were you sad to see Doughty go, Charlton fans?