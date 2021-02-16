Tomas Esteves (left – main image) is a highly-rated youngster who Reading have managed to have on loan from Portuguese giants Porto.

The 18-year-old right-back is seen as one to look out for by the Portuguese giants. His time at Reading will allow him to hone his game.

Tomas Pontes Esteves – a deeper look

The youngster, who can also play as a midfielder, is valued in the £7m bracket by website Transfermarkt.

He is a Portugal youth international and has made 31 appearances for the national side at Under-15 to Under-19 level

He bypassed the Under-20 age ranking for Portugal and he has one cap at Under-21 level, playing 45 minutes against Gibraltar in a 4-0 win in September 2019.

Domestically he has made 10 appearances for Porto’s B side and three appearances for the first team.

Tomas Pontes Esteves – the season so far at Reading

Since arriving at Reading, the Portuguese youngster has made 20 appearances for the Berkshire side.

19 of these appearances have been in the Sky Bet Championship – one coming in the FA Cup. Over the last six matches, the youngster has found himself benched for games against: Brentford, Preston, Stoke City and Millwall.

The above graphic, courtesy of Smarterscout, shows Pontes Esteves’ contributions to Reading as a right-back this season.

Additional details, using Smarterscout’s metrics (scored out-of-99 and explained here in their FAQs) also show him to have the following:

Attacking output 25

Defending quality 79

Defending quantity 70

Ball retention 52

Disrupting opponent moves 51

Link-up passing 87

Dribbling 74

Porto player – Reading loan – Juventus interest

Aside from Reading who are getting a very close look at the youngster, Italian giants Juventus are also taking note according to Tuttosport in this article.

The above article says that Tomas Esteves has been on the Juve radar “for more than a year.”

It is an article that also states that Juve were also interested last summer where “a temporary transfer was considered.”

Tracking a player for so long would lend itself to the idea that La Vecchia Signora would still retain a degree of interest in the young Porto defender honing his skills at the Madejski Stadium.

Will Reading be able to continue to give Tomas Esteves the exposure that will develop him?