Nottingham Forest face Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow night, and Forest fans have been urging Chris Hughton to drop Luke Freeman.

The 28-year-old joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Sheffield United earlier in the season. He’s since made 12 Championship appearances for Forest, scoring once.

He’s led a contested spell at Forest though, blighted by a combination of injury and poor form.

Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 with Bournemouth at the weekend. Freeman played all 90-minutes in what was his fourth appearance in five after returning from injury.

But he’s still struggling to really take charge of the Forest midfield and now fans are calling for Hughton to replace Freeman ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Swansea.

Joe Lolley is being touted as the best replacement for Freeman, having spent most of 2021 on the bench. See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say about Freeman ahead of Swansea City:

I'm hoping Ribeiro gets a start vs Swansea tomorrow surely hughton isnt expecting 30 year old something bong to be playing 90 minutes twice a week 🤔 I'd also like to see lolley get the nod over Freeman. Apart from that same team #NFFC — Matthew Wilkinson (@mrwhitey38) February 16, 2021

Our strongest team in my opinion. Still think Sow is a better fit than Cafu and Grabban on form will get us more goals than Murray. Lolley over Freeman is a no brainer too. McKenna for figs when fit and this is a playoff team, no doubt 🔴⚪ #nffc pic.twitter.com/rySOb2yiCA — Edward Timmins (@timmins99) February 16, 2021

Would do the same ED grabs for muzza lolley or maybe mighten for freeman — Michael Cooper (@mikecoop82) February 16, 2021

Lolley for Freeman, keep Murray up top. — Gary Hass. (@GaryHass) February 16, 2021

Think Murray still looked fresh so may keep him .Colback for Cafu and Lolley for an improving Freeman possibly — RAY HARRISON (@RAYHARRISON5) February 16, 2021

He’s done well considering he doesn’t get a great deal of help on that side. My personal view is that bringing Lolley or Mighten on for Freeman, probably would have helped defensively. It may also have provided an additional threat, like the previous game. — Stuart Clarkson 💙 (@Stuart_Clarkson) February 15, 2021