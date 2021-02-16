Nottingham Forest face Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow night, and Forest fans have been urging Chris Hughton to drop Luke Freeman.

The 28-year-old joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Sheffield United earlier in the season. He’s since made 12 Championship appearances for Forest, scoring once.

He’s led a contested spell at Forest though, blighted by a combination of injury and poor form.

READ: Crystal Palace plot ‘audacious’ summer swoop for Championship manager

Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 with Bournemouth at the weekend. Freeman played all 90-minutes in what was his fourth appearance in five after returning from injury.

But he’s still struggling to really take charge of the Forest midfield and now fans are calling for Hughton to replace Freeman ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Swansea.

Joe Lolley is being touted as the best replacement for Freeman, having spent most of 2021 on the bench. See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say about Freeman ahead of Swansea City: