Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill is set to miss out on the Canaries’ midweek clash with Coventry City, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since January 23rd, in which he was forced off in the second half of Norwich City’s 1-0 FA Cup loss to Championship rivals Barnsley.

Since then, the striker has missed out on games against Middlesbrough Millwall, Swansea City and Stoke City. Now, an update on his fitness has emerged ahead of the Canaries’ midweek clash with Coventry City.

The club have confirmed the Sky Blues clash comes too soon for Hugill. Along with Michael McGovern, Sam Byram and Marco Stiepermann, the attacker will sit out through injury.

Daniel Farke commented on Hugill’s situation in his pre-match press conference, saying:

“Good news – Hugill was able to take part in team training in the last days. He’s not a topic for tomorrow but could be involved on the weekend.”

With Rotherham United awaiting the Canaries this weekend, it will be interesting to see if Hugill can make his way into the squad for the clash.

Prior to his hamstring injury, Hugill saw most of his Norwich game time come off the bench. 12 of his 18 Championship appearances have been as a substitute this season.

However, in his final league game before being sidelined, the summer arrival netted a brace in a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

