The Bolton News has reported that Bolton Wanderers starlet Dennis Politic has returned to training after suffering an ACL injury in pre-season.

The 20-year-old playmaker is yet to feature for Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers but his return to action could come soon.

Politic suffered damage to his ACL in a pre-season friendly at Loughborough University back in August. The incident came in the latter stages of the game with the Trotters 6-0 up.

The youngster was stretchered off and given oxygen before being confirmed that he had suffered an ACL injury.

Now, a positive update has emerged on the Bolton starlet’s situation. The Bolton News has reported that Politic is back training with a ball at his feet ahead of a long-awaited return to action.

A time frame for Politic’s return to the side is yet to be revealed. However, the club and fans alike will be excited to welcome the Romanian prodigy back to the side.

The Bolton Wanderers academy graduate can operate on the left and right-wing and enjoyed a successful first season in the first-team in the 2019/20 campaign. Across all competitions, the former Salford City loan man played in 30 games, netting five goals in the process.

With Politic’s return on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how he fares in Evatt’s side.

Bolton are in the hunt for a play-off spot and will hope the winger can return to boost their efforts. As it stands, the club occupy 13th place in League Two, sitting seven points away from the top seven.