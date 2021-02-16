Ravel Morrison could be on his way back to the Football League, as per his appearance on Rio Ferdinand’s vibe with FIVE podcast on YouTube.



YouTube: What REALLY Happened To Ravel Morrison | United’s Defensive Problems | Vibe With FIVE

The midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January and has held talks with an unnamed Championship side. A team in Spain is also interested.

Morrison, who is 28 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough before being released by Sheffield United last summer.

“I had a meeting this morning with a Championship club. I think that’s looking very positive.” He told Rio Ferdinand, Stephen Howson and Joel Beya: “I’d like to stay local because of my family, I have two little brothers and my mum. I’ve been travelling all my life. I’ve got a team in Spain as well in La Liga so that could come up, that could happen.”

Earlier in the podcast, Ferdinand spoke about what Sir Alex Ferguson texted him about Morrison: “I text two managers when I knew you were coming on Ravel. I text the last manager you played for in the Premier League, which was Chris Wilder. I’ve told you what he said. I also asked for five words from Fergie – Sir Alex Ferguson.

“He text me back this: ‘Rio, my first and last impression of Ravel as a young lad was that he has always got time and space, always available to be on the ball, so unusual for a young lad of his age. Give my regards to him please. After the first game in the first team that he played, the next morning he came into my office and gave me a letter, thanking me for giving him his debut. I was gobsmacked Rio. The boy had a good heart, he was just beaten by his background.”

Morrison started his career on the books at Manchester United and played three times for their first-team before switching to West Ham United in January 2012.

He spent three years under contract with the Hammers but had loan spells away from the London club at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City during his time at Upton Park.

Lazio swooped to sign him five years ago and he played eight times for the Serie A side before returning to QPR on loan again during the 2016/17 season.

Morrison has since spent time in Mexico at Atlas and then in Sweden with Ostersund before returning to England last year with Sheffield United. He could now be on his way to a Championship club and is a name to keep an eye on.



Will Morrison return to the Championship?