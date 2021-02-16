Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp has been a revelation on loan at Norwich City this season, but Daniel Farke thinks something’s afoot.

The 20-year-old has been hailed by Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. He believes the midfielder is a ‘future Spurs captain’ having shone in 29 Championship outings for Norwich City this season.

He put in another Man of the Match performance in the 4-1 win at home to Stoke City last time out. Speaking to the club on Skipp and his growing collection of Man of the Match awards at Norwich City, Farke said:

🗣 DF: "Perhaps he wins the MOTM award every week because the Tottenham fans come on our site and vote for him!" Indeed 😂#NCFC pic.twitter.com/MRm93tyV2P — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 16, 2021

Fans might remember Lucas Leiva winning Lazio’s Player of the Season two years in-a-row. Liverpool fans ‘hijacked’ the club’s poll to name the former Reds midfielder Player of the Year.

Spurs fans are now doing the same and with the club falling short in the Premier League, many of them are calling for Skipp’s immediate return to White Hart Lane.

But Mourinho looks unlikely to do so – he knows Skipp is getting great experience at Norwich City and he won’t want to pull him from that, with Farke likely to kick up a fuss should they attempt to.

Farke’s side returned to the top of the Championship table with the Stoke city win. They’ve moved a point ahead of Brentford in 2nd with Swansea City close behind in 3rd.

It comes after a run of three Championship games without a win for the season’s long-standing leaders, who face Coventry City in the Championship tonight.