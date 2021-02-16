Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed Bradley Johnson and Joe Rankin-Costello are both back in training.

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to respond on Wednesday after suffering back-to-back defeats against QPR and Preston North End.

Tony Mowbray’s side face Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley, who will be buoyant after securing a surprise win over high-flying Brentford.

Rovers will be keen to return to winning ways as soon as possible, with consecutive defeats leaving them seven points away from the play-offs in 9th spot.

Now, ahead of Wednesday’s nights clash with the Tykes, Mowbray has provided an update on two sidelined players.

Rovers duo Bradley Johnson and Joe Rankin-Costello, who have both spent time out of action recently, are both back in training, the Blackburn boss has confirmed. However, the Barnsley clash will come too soon for the pair. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the 57-year-old said:

“I imagine it will be a very similar group for Wednesday night and that’s okay.

“Rankin-Costello is back now but he probably needs an Under-23s game at some stage after his long-term injury. He’s training on the grass so he’s doing everything, he just needs to play an Under-23s game. There’s a fair chance he might play half a game [on Friday].

“Bradley Johnson has put his boots on and has been back on the grass with us but won’t be available for Barnsley. Three or four more days training and he might be back in contention.”

Johnson has been absent since Blackburn’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough earlier this month. The 33-year-old has featured in centre-back as well as his usual role in midfielder this season, playing 23 times.

As for Rankin-Costello, its been almost three months since his last appearance. The versatile ace last featured in a 1-1 draw against Luton Town in November, limiting him to 11 appearances this season.

