QPR having endured a torrid first half of the season are now easing themselves away from the drop zone, readying for a third season under Mark Warburton.

The former Brentford boss looked as though he was one game away from being sacked last month. Following the FA Cup defeat to Fulham, QPR headed to Luton Town where their winless run could’ve stretched to 10 in the league.

But they claimed a 2-0 win. QPR have now won four of their last five in the Championship to bring themselves up to 17th-place in the Championship table, five points above the drop zone.

Warburton though will have a tonne of work to do in the upcoming pre-season, and here we take a look at some of the keys decisions facing the QPR boss.

Player contracts

QPR have a host of first-team players whose contracts expire in the summer. The likes of Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron, Joe Lumley, Lee Wallace and Charlie Owens all see their deals expire in the summer, and who Warburton might keep on is a mystery.

Carroll has an option for an extra year which will no doubt be triggered after an impressive run before his injury, and Lumley will likely be in line for an extra year at least.

Another QPR man out of contract is Warburton himself, but he’s silenced rumours that he’ll be leaving at the end of the season.

Loan players

The Rs’ recent upturn in form comes off the back of a keen January transfer haul. QPR managed to bring in five players last month, four of them being on loan.

Of the quartet of loan players only Jordy de Wijs’ deal has a permanent option, according to transfermarkt. But Warburton will likely want to keep both Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen, with Sam Field’s West Brom future in doubt.

Player sales

This coming summer transfer window could be the most lucrative that QPR have seen in some years. Last summer, the sale of Ebere Eze helped balance the books. This time round, there’s two names who could yet be sold off into the Premier League – Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair.

Both have been linked with moves away at some point this season but both have been tied down to long-term deals. That allows QPR the freedom to negotiate a better deal without fear of losing a player for nothing, or very little, as in the Bright Osayi-Samuel saga.