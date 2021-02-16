Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael will make changes to his team for the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night, although Aapo Halme will narrowly miss out on selection.

The Reds are facing their third match in six days when Tony Mowbray brings his Blackburn side to Oakwell for a clash between two sides without outside shots at the Championship play-offs.

It has been a particularly exerting week for Barnsley, who fought tooth and nail with Chelsea in the FA Cup last Thursday before going down to a 1-0 defeat.

Three days later, a refreshed line-up produced a brilliant display to stun promotion-challenging Brentford, ending the Bees’ 21-match unbeaten league run.

Barnsley are undoubtedly one of the Championship’s fittest sides but even Ismael does not expect too much from the same players after the intensity of those two performances.

As a result, he has vowed to make changes to freshen things up again for Blackburn, taking advantage of the extra options at his disposal.

“For sure it was two excellent games in terms of intensity and quality in our way to play football, but we have more possibility now to rotate,” Ismael told The72. “We will have some fresh players for the game against Blackburn.”

Centre-back Aapo Halme might have been hoping to make a return to the squad this midweek, but Ismael said that he would not be risked too soon.

The Finn has been sidelined for more than two months, first with a fractured toe and then a muscular injury which has delayed his recovery, and the Barnsley boss said that he would be more likely to earn a recall for this weekend’s trip to Bristol City.

“He is available, but we will give him some more time to play, to train, to get the fitness back on the training,” said Ismael.

“We don’t want to be too early with him. He’s back in training, he’s eligible but I need to give him two or three days more to train with the team to have more confidence. He will be back very soon.”

The picture remains less positive for two other Barnsley defenders though, with Liam Kitching yet to play for the club since signing last month from Forest Green Rovers because of a groin injury, while Ben Williams (ACL) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Ismael was tentative on Kitching’s recovery process, saying: “It’s difficult to say something about Liam because we have to be careful with him.

“We need to see what happens at the end of this week, I can’t say any more (about) if we have a good chance to see him quickly.

“Ben Williams is out for the season but he’s improving in training on the pitch now. It’s good to see him on the pitch working with the ball. He’s involved with the guys, it’s great for his own motivation.”