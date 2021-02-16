Bournemouth host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night, as caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate looks to extend his side’s unbeaten run.

The former Middlesbrough boss has now overseen three games in charge of Bournemouth, winning two and drawing the last at Nottingham Forest.

Its been a relatively strong start to proceedings for Woodgate who could soon land the permanent job. But his side welcome Championship strugglers Rotherham United tomorrow, in what’ll be another huge test for the Cherries.

BBC reporter Kris Temple has taken to Twitter to announce that Steven Cook will miss the game through a groin injury, but that Woodgate could welcome back a trio of players in Ben Pearson, Chris Mepham and Rodrigo Riquelme.

🍒 #AFCB team news ahead of fixture at home to #RUFC tomorrow night: • S Cook (groin) out for around 2 weeks • Pearson & Mepham both fit, Riquelme too. Commentary on @solentsport, 8.15 KO. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 16, 2021

Bournemouth have held on to their spot in the top-six after Jason Tindall’s sacking earlier in the month.

Woodgate has already taken Bournemouth into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, claiming the Cherries’ first league win in five at home to Birmingham City earlier in the month.

Rotherham present a tricky task for Bournemouth – the Millers currently sit in 21st-place of the table having picked up some impressive points of late.

They’ve won four of their last seven in the league, winning their last three on the road against Derby County, Middlesbrough and Preston, conceding just once in those three.

A win for Bournemouth though could see them leapfrog Reading into 5th depending on other results tonight and tomorrow, and push Woodgate further into contention to land the permanent job.