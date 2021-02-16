According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Serie A giants Juventus are keeping an eye on Reading loan starlet Tomas Esteves.

The FC Porto youngster has spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Championship outfit Reading, picking up senior experience away from the Portuguese club.

Since joining on a season-long deal last summer, the 18-year-old has played in 20 games for the Royals across all competitions. Esteves has featured at either right-back or right-midfield, moving further forward at times.

Now, reports have emerged claiming the Portugal starlet is attracting transfer interest from elsewhere.

As per Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Serie A giants Juventus are keen on Reading loan man Esteves. The report claims I Bianconeri are keeping an eye on the prodigy, so it will be interesting to see if the rumours develop into anything serious this summer.

Valued at €8m (£7.2m) by Transfermarkt, the Royals loan man looks to be a promising talent for the future. As well as featuring 20 times for Reading, Esteves has also appeared for Porto’s senior side, playing three times for Liga NOS club.

The reported Juventus target has featured heavily for the Portgual national side at youth level. Esteves has notched up 32 caps for the country’s youth sides, ranging from Under-15s to Under-21s.

Esteves will be looking to break back into Paunovic’s starting 11 having lost out to academy graduate Tom Holmes.

Reading are in the hunt for promotion this season, currently occupying 5th place after 29 games. Next up for the Royals is Bristol City, who will be determined to improve their recent poor form.