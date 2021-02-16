According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Manchester United prodigy Dylan Levitt was ‘mentioned in dispatches’ by Blackburn Rovers before he sealed a loan move to Croatia.

The Welsh international was on the move in the January transfer window after a disappointing loan spell with Charlton Athletic.

After initially agreeing a season-long deal with the Addicks, Levitt was recalled by Manchester United. The youngster was then loaned out to Croatian side NK Istra, where he will remain until the end of the campaign.

Now, following his move to Croatia, it has been revealed that he was on the radar of Championship side Blackburn Rovers. The Lancashire Telegraph writes that Levitt was ‘mentioned in dispatches’ prior to his NK Istra switch.

Rovers’ interest was nothing major, however. The club considered bringing a midfielder in on loan but eventually opted against adding to their midfield ranks.

The youngster is highly-rated by coaches at Manchester United, making one first-team appearance for the club. Levitt made his debut for the Manchester club last season, starting in a 2-1 Europa League loss to FC Astana.

During his brief stint on loan with Charlton, the 20-year-old played in only five games. Levitt made three League One appearances, being an unused substitute on 10 occasions.

It would have been interesting to see how Levitt would have fared if he ended up joining Blackburn. Tony Mowbray has been trusted with a host of top Premier League talents this season, with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite all joining on loan.

