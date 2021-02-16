In comments carried by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez says he is looking forward to finally making his international bow with Cuba.

Hernandez, who moved to Germany as a child, was denied an international debut in 2018 when Cuban football authorities stuck to their rule on not picking players playing overseas.

‘Have an invite’ – Hernandez ready for Cuba bow

The Canaries winger has spoken a lot about the disappointment at missing out on featuring for Cuba in 2018.

He’s hoping to put that behind him with Cuba having World Cup qualifying games in the upcoming international break.

Speaking on this, and confirming that he is in their plans, Hernandez says:

“I had a message from the national team, from the people who are there and working on it, and they said for the next international break in March, Cuba has two games for the World Cup qualifications and I have got an invite.”

The 28-year-old is looking forward to it and says “it will be a dream” to finally represent his country and that it will be, “the best thing that has happened.”

Onel Hernandez – what Cuba can expect

The Cuban-brought-up-in-Germany Hernandez is the first player from the Caribbean nation to feature in the Premier League.

His one season in the Premier League with the Canaries saw him make 26 appearances. He scored one goal and provided two assists in Norwich’s relegation-plagued campaign.

He has featured in 61 games at Championship level for the Canaries since arriving from German side Eintracht Braunschweig for £2.2m in January 2018. Those 61 Championship games have seen him return eight goals and 12 assists.

He is currently making his way back into the playing side of things after missing over three months of the current campaign with an adductor problem.

Since getting over that issue, he has featured in Norwich’s last five games. He will also be hoping to feature in Cuba’s next two games against Guatemala and Curacao.

Biographical details for Onel Hernandez derived from his profile page on Transfermarkt website.

Will Onel Hernandez prove to be an asset for Norwich City now that he's recovered from injury?