Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), ex-Portsmouth midfielder Jamie O’Hara has offered his services to his former club in the wake of manager Kenny Jackett’s absence.

Portsmouth confirmed on Monday that as of Thursday this week, manager Kenny Jackett will not be attending matches or training sessions for a period of time.

The 57-year-old requires a medical procedure that will need a ‘short period of rest and recuperation.

In his absence, assistant manager Joe Gallen will come in as a caretaker manager. First-team coach Jake Wigley will step up to a role as assistant manager during this time, too.

Now, in Jackett’s absence, a former Portsmouth player has offered his services to the club if needs be.

Retired midfielder Jamie O’Hara has said he is willing to come in to provide ‘any extra help’ until the Pompey boss returns. Speaking on Twitter, the 34-year-old wished Jackett a speedy recovery, saying:

“Hoping for a speedy recovery for Kenny, if the club needs any extra help at the training ground or extra body to help with training and match days, I’d be happy to come in and help while Kenny recovers.”

O’Hara previously spent a season on loan with Pompey in the 2009/10 season. The former midfielder played 29 times for the Fratton Park club, netting three goals and laying on seven assists.

Following his retirement, The Dartford-born man has delved into coaching. He spent time working as a player-coach for non-league side Billericay Town.

