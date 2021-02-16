Tonight sees Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City face off at the latter’s Brittania Stadium.

It is a game where the Owls will be hoping for all three points to drag them out of the bottom three.

For home side Stoke, the three points will keep them in touch with the play-off picture.

Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday – respective pictures

For Stoke City, it’s been a somewhat inconsistent season so far. Capable of winning games, they’ve also proven they are equally adept at dropping points too.

The Potters currently sit 10th in the Sky Bet Championship table on 39 points. This places them 7 points and goal difference outside the top six.

The same inconsistency that has blighted Stoke City has also done for Sheffield Wednesday – although the Owls had to contend starting the season on minus points.

Reduced from -12 to -6, those missing points would be good enough to see the South Yorkshire side in 16th place. However, they rest in 22nd and need to tighten up their act to escape the bottom three.

Sheffield Wednesday fans reactions to media outlet tweet

Publicising one of its articles, the Sheffield Star tweeted the following:

It is safe enough to say that Wednesday fans were quick to comment on and about the tweet.

First, here are some of the comments and replies to the tweet itself:

Well that is about to change. Need a change in fortunes get yourselves a game with the owls we do it every time a team hasn’t won — Jeremy (@Jeremyswinerd) February 16, 2021

Nailed on win for them then — Paul Simpson (@paulsimpson986) February 15, 2021

Why would you do this? — Martin. (@mdodson72) February 15, 2021

Well that’s put the mockers on the owls then. — Dave Jameson (@jameson4_david) February 15, 2021

Why? Why come out with that? — john oneill (@jonjo19791) February 15, 2021

Second, here are some of the quoted retweets from incredulous Owls fans:

Up step Sheffield Wednesday 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 https://t.co/MnLKfeboZM — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) February 16, 2021

Ahhh no need to worry #SCFC the curse busters are on the way #swfc https://t.co/blDCrNZuuQ — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) February 16, 2021

Oh bloody hell, wednesday the most generous team in the league to teams on a bad run… https://t.co/8FhUa7aRtv — David Cooke (@hirsty9) February 15, 2021

Who will win tonight? Will it be Stoke City or Sheffield Wedensday?