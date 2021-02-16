Sheffield Wednesday have this week been linked with Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott. But where does that leave Jordan Rhodes?

The 31-year-old looked destined to leave Sheffield Wednesday last month. He was linked with a late move to Cardiff City which eventually fell through, with Rhodes having been left out of three consecutive matchday squads through Janaury.

He was handed a lifeline by caretaker manager Neil Thompson at the end of the month, making an eight-minute cameo v Preston before coming off the bench to score the winner in the next game v Bournemouth.

Last time out, Rhodes started a game for the first time this year and would score in the 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, bringing to light his contract situation at Sheffield Wednesday.

His deal at Hillsborough is set to expire in the summer. Wednesday likely had no intentions of renewing his stay but after his recent upturn in form, it could give Dejphon Chansiri second thoughts about Rhodes.

With striking options so low at Sheffield Wednesday, Rhodes could yet score his way to an extended deal at the club. But the recent links to Jephcott suggest that Wednesday will buy a much-needed striker in the summer.

Whether that will influence a potential new deal for he 31-year-old Rhodes remains to be seen. But Sheffield Wednesday alongside a number of Championship clubs are keen on Jephcott, who’s scored 16 goals in League One this season.

I don’t know if #SWFC are in for Luke Jephcott or not, but the kid has got a load of potential and certainly wouldn’t come cheap… Ryan Lowe said last month that it’d take about £3.5m for Plymouth to consider selling. https://t.co/W4MwJbdxxd 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 15, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday are next in action against Stoke City later today. Rhodes will definitely be in contention to start in a game where former Owls Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher could inflict damage on their former side.

A win could lift Thompson’s temporary side as high as 19th in the Championship table, and they’ll fancy their chances against a Stoke City side who’ve not won in nine league outings.