Be it an armpit or a fingernail, VAR can ping you offside. It’s the interpretative nightmare that is plaguing the Premier League.

Decision after decision seems to be reviewed and either confirmed or overturned. This is leading to controversy in the press afterwards.

Premier League problem – thankfully stays there

However, and thankfully on the large, VAR is a Premier League problem and the buck stops there. It is not a system that has filtered down to the Football League.

Going on the strength of outcry after big decisions, the fact that it isn’t a fixture in the EFL is something of a godsend.

That’s certainly the case with Derby County manager Wayne Rooney who railed against it in recent comments to the media.

VAR – Rooney not a fan

Derby boss Rooney is in the thick of masterminding a Derby County revival and a pull away from the sucking clutches of the relegation battle they were in at the wrong end of the Championship table.

He is often working on fine margins of decisions – decisions that can tip the balance either way.

However, in words carried in a Derbyshire Live article by Andy Turner, Rooney is adamant that he is not a fan of it.

Commenting directly on the use of VAR, Rooney said: “Some of the decisions are very frustrating through VAR and you don’t understand how they have come to that decision.”

He does admit that the frustration works both ways – clear decisions missed without it and clouded decisions given with it. That does not change his thoughts on it, though.

On the use of VAR, Rooney is both loud and clear saying: “We haven’t got it in the Championship and, personally, I think it’s better without it.”

The Rams face a trip to Wycombe Wanderers tonight – a game they will be hoping to get three points out of to continue their resurgence.

Is Derby County boss Wayne Rooney right about the use of VAR?