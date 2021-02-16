Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott has been attracting the attention of Championship clubs after a prolific season in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Derby County have all been linked with him, as per The Sun.

Who is he?

Jephcott, who is 21 years old, has burst onto the scene for the Pilgrims since joining them as a youngster in 2014 having previously played in non-league for Wandron United and Helston Athletic.

What does he bring to Plymouth’s side?

Goals. The Wales youth international has scored 16 goals in League One so far this season and 18 in all competitions. He also chipped in with seven in 14 in the last campaign to help Ryan Lowe’s side win promotion from League Two.

Stats

Not only is Jephcott Plymouth’s top scorer by a country mile this season, he also leads the way for them in shots per game (2) and average match rating (6.92), according to WhoScored.

Opinion

The Pilgrims will face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer. He has adapted to the step up to League One from the fourth tier with ease and will be itching to have a crack at the Championship next term.

Jephcott would be ideal for Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby as he is young and has already proven himself in the lower leagues. He is one for the future and it will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up.

For now, the attacker will be focusing on Plymouth and will be eager to get as many goals as he can for them.

