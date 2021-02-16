Bristol City manager Dean Holden looks as though he has this week to save his job at Ashton Gate.

A run of five-straight defeats was capped with a humiliating 6-0 thumping at the hands of Watford last weekend. It’s thrust Holden’s position into doubt, having taken the job in the summer.

He was formerly assistant manager to Lee Johnson and took over the reigns after his departure last season. The Robins would endure a summer of speculation after the belated finish to the campaign, with a number of managerial candidates coming into contention.

The likes of Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard were linked – the Rangers boss was a favourite to take the job but would turn down the opportunity in favour of remaining at Ibrox.

Another name that was in contention was Chris Hughton. Now manager of Nottingham Forest, Hughton was supposedly keen on the Bristol City job and was reported to have agreed terms with the club.

But the two parties couldn’t strike a deal and in the end, Bristol City fans were left underwhelmed at the appointment of Holden.

Now though, some six months after his appointment, Holden looks to be on the brink of losing his job whilst Hughton over at Nottingham Forest is starting to prevail.

The former Brighton boss led a contested start to life as Forest manager and could quite easily have lost his job in the run-up to the Festive period.

But after a run of one defeat in 11 for Nottingham Forest, they’ve pulled themselves up to 16th in the table and despite there still being a long way to go this season, their appointment of Hughton finally looks to be paying off.

But that could’ve been Bristol City. Hughton wanted the job but for the move falling through, seemingly over wages and length of contract and now Bristol City are in the exact same position as they were over summer, only with less managerial options to choose from.

Holden has two home fixtures this week against Reading and Barnsley to save his job