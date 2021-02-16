Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has created his own version of Charlton TV, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Addicks chief has provided an alternative to the EFL’s iFollow service to give fans something different.

It also means he can watch Lee Bowyer’s side in action from his home in America.

The improved coverage of games means Charlton have had the most streaming numbers in League One and also a score that would rank them in the top six in the Championship.

Former player and Sky Sports man Scott Minto hosts Sandgaard’s service whilst ex-manager Alan Curbishley is often a pundit.

It will be interesting to see if any other clubs follow suit and offer a new platform for fans to watch games on.

iFollow has provided fans with the opportunity to watch their teams in lockdown but Charlton have gone about it in a slightly different way.

Charlton are currently 8th in the League One table and slipped out of the top six last weekend after their 3-2 home loss to Gillingham.

An immediate promotion back to the Championship is the aim for the London club but they need to find some consistency. Next up for them in a trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Bowyer’s men are a point off the Play-Offs but every team above them, bar Hull City, has one or more games in hand.