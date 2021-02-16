Lincoln City travel to Sunderland in the EFL Trophy semi-final tomorrow night, but Michael Appleton will be without a couple of first-team players.

The two sides will go head-to-head for a place in the final of the EFL Trophy. Lincoln City won the tournament under Danny Cowley in 2018, with Sunderland losing to Portsmouth in the final of the 2019 tournament.

Now though, the two will vie for a place in the final where they’ll be facing one of Oxford United and Tranmere Rovers.

But Lincoln City will be without two first-team players in Regan Poole and Morgan Rogers. BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Rob Makepeace tweeted earlier today:

Imps team news:

Poole and Rogers cup tied.

Penalties won’t be practiced. — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) February 16, 2021

Both Poole and Morgan joined Lincoln City in last month’s transfer window and so they’re both cup tied for the EFL Trophy semi-final clash at Sunderland.

Both have proved keen acquisitions so far – Poole joined from MK Dons and has featured in the last three outings for the Imps, whilst Rogers joined on loan from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old striker has scored twice in seven League One outings for City and is quickly proving a hit with the fans, with his absence bound to cause some selection headaches for the Lincoln City coaching staff tonight.

Lincoln City haven’t got the best record v Sunderland – they’ve lost three of the last four meetings between the two, giving Lee Johnson his first win as league win as Sunderland manager after claiming a 4-0 win at Sincil Bank.

It’s bound to be an enthralling encounter at the Stadium of Light, and one that could hold some all-important capital for the eventual winner.