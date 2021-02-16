Bristol City manager Dean Holden could have until the end of the week to save his Ashton Gate tenure, reports Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor.

Last weekend’s 6-0 defeat at Watford in the Championship capped a run of five-straight defeats for Bristol City. It leaves them in 13th-place of the Championship table after a torrid patch of form, with Holden seemingly fighting for his job now.

Now though, Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor claims that ‘poor results this week will likely see a change of head coach’. He tweeted last night:

Huge week for Dean Holden who needs to stop #BristolCity's recent run of bad form. Poor results this week will likely see a change of head coach. Quotes from him and Steve Lansdown today, plus a bit of background on how the Robins have reached this point. https://t.co/OhR6gHEhN7 — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 15, 2021

Tonight, Bristol City host Reading in the Championship, before welcoming Barnsley at the weekend. They’re two huge games for Holden but also two very tough ones, against two of the league’s surprise packages this season.

Having replaced Lee Johnson in the summer, Holden who was previously no.2 at Bristol City would guide the Robins to a positive start to the season.

But as was with Johnson’s last season at the helm, the club has fallen apart at the mid-point of the season and now it’s looking likely that an external appointment will be made should Holden be sacked this week.

The defeat at Vicarage Road last time out was coming. Bristol City have been getting progressively worse under Holden whose side have proved inconsistent throughout.

Reaching the play-offs was always going to be a tall order for the Robins, especially having come close last time round.

But it’s still a possibility with 17 games of the season left to play and a change of managers could be exactly what the club needs.