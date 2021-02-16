Huddersfield Town could have Jaden Brown available for tonight’s Championship trip to Middlesbrough.

The Terriers head to Teesside in dire form, having failed to win any of their eight matches in all competitions since the turn of the year.

They have only picked up two points from the past seven league games, dropping them down to 18th in the table, just five points above the relegation zone.

Head coach Carlos Corberan acknowledged that Huddersfield were in a fight against the drop after arguably their worst showing of the season at the weekend.

They were beaten 3-2 by bottom side Wycombe Wanderers having been two goals up, with Corberan questioning his team’s mental and emotional resolve after seeing them surrender their advantage in meek fashion.

Injuries have not helped their cause of late and many of their bigger names remain on the sidelines, but one could come back for the Middlesbrough game.

Jaden Brown was unable to play against Wycombe having suffered a concussion in a B team match the previous week, but could now return again.

“He trained yesterday, he’ll train today (Monday) and if all goes well, he’s going to be one player that’s in the list that I select for the game,” said Corberan in his pre-match press conference.

Harry Toffolo will serve the second part of a three-match suspension and Lewis O’Brien filled in at left-back for him last time, but Brown would give them a player more comfortable in that position.

There are unlikely to be changes in central defence, with Christopher Schindler (knee), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) and Tommy Elphick (ACL) all still injured.

Richard Stearman returned to the bench against Wycombe following a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury, but Corberan said that he was still not ready to start.

“Right now from the medical point of view he cannot start,” said the Huddersfield boss. “The advice was to play 10 minutes, maximum 15 minutes in the last game.

“He will do the training today and I don’t think the situation will change.”

Striker Danny Ward remains out with a calf problem, while winger Rolando Aarons last week joined Josh Koroma on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.