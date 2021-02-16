Darrell Clarke endured a whirlwind day yesterday, leaving Walsall for League Two rivals Port Vale after the two clubs agreed on a compensation package.

The 43-year-old leaves Walsall in 11th-place of the League Two table to join Port Vale in 18th. His new side had parted ways with manager John Askey last month and have been on the lookout for his successor since.

Clarke though is the man who comes in. But it’s not been such a simple appointment – his exit was rumoured on Monday but he was tipped to go to either Bristol Rovers or Northampton Town.

Instead, he goes to Port Vale having been the ‘favourite’ for all three jobs within the space of an hour yesterday.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted yesterday:

Darrell Clarke. Been favourite for Bristol Rovers, Northampton and Port Vale in the space of an hour. 🤔 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 15, 2021

Bristol Rovers have been managerless for almost a week after parting ways with Paul Tisdale, with Northampton Town sacking Keith Curle on the same day.

Clarke then become hot property for the three EFL clubs but he’d seemingly turn down the chance to move up into League One.

Northampton sit in 23rd-place of the table and Bristol Rovers in 20th, so Clarke’s return to League Two might have been inevitable next season anyway.

But his switch to Port Vale will come as a shock to fans. He’s left Walsall to join a club much lower down in the league, and will take charge of his first game a Leyton Orient this weekend.