Charlton Athletic’s Ryan Inniss is set to step up his recovery, as per a report by London News Online.

The defender has not played since the start of November due to a quad injury but is on the road to recovery.

Inniss, who is 25 years old, joined the Addicks on a free transfer in November and has since played six times for the League One side. He penned a two-year deal when he moved to the Valley.

His eventual return will be a boost to Lee Bowyer as he provides more options at the back.

“He has been for his scan and now it’s a case of stepping him up on the training pitch,” Bowyer has said. “He’ll get a new programme from the medical team.”

Albie Morgan and Alex Gilbey got game time for their Under-23’s yesterday against Swansea City, whilst Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo played 66 minutes to boost his fitness.

It may not be long until Inniss is given some game time and Charlton will be looking forward to seeing him back in action.

The Londoner had spent his whole career to date on the books at Crystal Palace before leaving on a permanent basis last year. He made two appearances for the Eagles and had various loan spells away at Luton Town, Port Vale, Southend United, Colchester United, Dundee and Newport County to gain experience.

