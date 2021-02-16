Bristol Rovers have held ‘talks’ with Joey Barton’s representatives, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The Pirates are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Tisdale, who has been sacked after a poor run of form.

Former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is also in the running for the League One side but Barton is their ‘primary target’ at this stage.

Barton, who is 38 years old, is available after leaving fellow third tier outfit Fleetwood Town last month and could now be thrown a lifeline in the Football League.

The ex-Premier League midfielder is believed to be keen on the Rovers job.

However, one possible sticking point over him landing the job is that there would be an element of controversy about it and that is something that the Gas’ hierarchy are thinking about.

Barton did a decent job at Fleetwood and deserves another crack in the division. On the other hand, some fans may not see him as a good fit at the Memorial Ground.

He made 435 appearances in his playing career and had spells with the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR, Burnley and Rangers before hanging up his boots in 2017.

Barton has since delved into the management world and has spent the past two-and-a-half years at Fleetwood. He is now itching for his next opportunity and is in discussions with Bristol Rovers.

