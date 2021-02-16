Scott Fraser has been a real hit for MK Dons this season and is a hidden gem in the Football League.

Russell Martin’s side had to fend off interest from clubs elsewhere to land him last September.

Fraser, who is 25 years old, has made 33 appearances for the Dons in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals and five assists.

The salary cap scuppered Sunderland’s hopes of landing him in the summer transfer window, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo. The restrictions have now been removed meaning the Black Cats have more freedom in the transfer market from now on.

Championship side Barnsley were also linked with a move for the Scotsman, according to the Daily Record, but it was MK Dons who won the race for his signature and he has turned out to be an inspired signing by the in-form League One side.

Fraser was been a key player for Burton Albion over the past two seasons and scoring a combined 16 goals in 81 appearances. However, his contract with the Brewers expired last summer and he moved onto pastures new.



Before his move to Burton, Fraser had spent his whole career to date at Dundee United. He rose up through the youth ranks there and went onto play 106 games, scoring 15 goals.

MK Dons could face a battle to keep him this summer after his impressive campaign in the third tier. It will be interesting to see if any Championship clubs go in for him.

