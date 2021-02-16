Barnsley were among the sides linked with Wigan Athletic starlet Kyle Joseph during the January transfer window.

Reports emerged claiming the Tykes saw a bid for the Latics star turned down in the latter stages of the window.

Despite reported interest from Spurs, Sheffield United, Rangers and Celtic, Joseph remained at the DW Stadium. However, the young striker’s deal with Wigan Athletic is still set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could be available for nothing.

With Joseph’s future still up in the air, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Across all competitions, the 19-year-old has netted five goals and laid on one assist in 15 senior games for Wigan Athletic. Joseph has been kept out of action recently through a back injury, so they will be hoping to welcome the starlet back sooner rather than later.

His most notable performance to date came in a 4-3 win over fellow League One strugglers Burton Albion. The Scottish youth international netted an impressive hat-trick, inspiring Leam Richardson’s side to three points.

It awaits to be seen if Barnsley look to reignite their interest in Joseph this summer.

The Tykes currently have the likes of Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike (loan) and Carlton Morris available upfront. Barnsley have the option to bring American loan man Dike in permanently, but they have no obligation to do so.

Bringing Joseph in would see them add one of the Football League’s top young stars to their ranks. Do you think Valerien Ismael should move for Joseph this summer if he is available for nothing? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Should Barnsley make a free transfer move for Joseph this summer?