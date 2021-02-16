Derby County youngster Matt Yates has linked up with Championship rivals Stoke City on trial, as per the Derby Telegraph.

The 21-year-old made his Rams debut last month, starting in a much-rotated side against Chorley. The youngster was unable to prevent defeat as the Championship club were defeated 2-0.

Now, it has been revealed that Yates is in training with another Championship side. The Derby Telegraph has revealed that the goalkeeper has linked up with second-tier rivals Stoke City for a trial period.

Yates has featured for the Potters’ Under-23s side against Norwich City, starting in between the sticks for Kevin Russell’s side. The young Stoke side ran away 2-1 winners, with Tom Sparrow and Ethan Varion scoring the decisive goals.

It remains unknown as to how long the shot-stopper will be spending with Stoke. However, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

The Derby County ‘keeper has featured heavily for the club’s youth sides, especially the Under-18s. Yates has played 38 times for the Rams Under-18s, also keeping two clean sheets in two appearances for the Under-23s.

The former England youth international has experience of senior football under his belt. Derby youngster Yates has spent time with non-league sides Gloucester City, FC Hereford and Telford United in the early stages of his career.

