Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), Cardiff City playmaker Lee Tomlin has revealed he will be making a return to action with the club’s Under-23s later today.

Another full weeks training done and ready for the 23s game tomorrow 💪🏻 — Lee Tomlin (@Leetomlin10) February 15, 2021

The Bluebirds star has been out for most of the campaign after picking up a groin injury in the early stages of the season.

A persistent groin problem has limited Tomlin to just five Cardiff City appearances this season. In the process, the former Peterborough United star found the back of the net on one occasion.

Now, a positive update has emerged regarding the 32-year-old’s injury situation. Speaking on Twitter, Tomlin has revealed that after a full week of training, he is set to be involved in the Under-23s’ game today, saying:

“Another full weeks training done and ready for the 23s game tomorrow.”

The news will come as a big boost to Cardiff, who will be excited to have the creative ability of Tomlin at their disposal once again. The attacking midfielder is yet to feature under Mick McCarthy, so it will be interesting to see how he fares under new management.

Tomlin was at his lethal best for Cardiff last season. The midfield maestro netted nine goals and laid on 10 assists in 38 games across all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

Should he be able to reignite that form, the Bluebirds will stay firmly in the fight for a top-six spot. As it stands, McCarthy’s side sit in 7th place, six points away from the play-offs after five games undefeated.

Will Cardiff City qualify for the play-offs?