Bristol City is a club that looked the part at the start of this season but results are not going their way of late.

Five defeats in their last six games were compounded by a 6-0 drubbing last time out against Watford.

That sort of form is damning and more often than not sees managers packing their office into a cardboard box.

Bristol City – how things stand right now

Today they face 5th place Reading in what could be a make-or-break game for manager Dean Holden.

Reading leapt out of the starting blocks at the start of the season and they were earlier table-toppers and frontrunners. Their results dropped off but they are now picking up and will prove a stern test for Bristol City.

A good performance and three points could be a stay of execution for Holden. You’d think that another performance like the one against Watford would have the axe falling.

The Robins aren’t exactly bob-bobbing along at the moment. They are in a mediocre 13th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Each defeat drops them further away from the top-six with City’s 39 points placing them seven points and a hat full of goals away from the play-off picture.

More worrying, perhaps, is that they are just nine points away from the drop zone. Teams down there are putting results together.

Holden backed by Robins – ‘the talk’ has been had

Dean Holden’s position at Bristol City is safe – for now. That is, according to Bristol Live’s Gregor McGregor on his personal Twitter feed from yesterday:

Steve Lansdown backs #BristolCity boss Dean Holden: "We've had heart to heart discussions since Saturday and he knows what needs to happen." — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 15, 2021

The wording of what Lansdown is quoted as saying does tend to hint that ‘the talk’ has been had between him and Holden.

As mentioned earlier in this piece, Holden’s first opportunity to put that right is later today against a solid Reading outfit.

Confidence given by board – plenty of fans not feeling the same

Whilst Robins owner Lansdown might be ready to give a vote of confidence to his manager, plenty of fans do not feel the same.

Here are some of the things that are being said on Twitter by Bristol City fans about Holden and the situation the club are in.

2 losses straight away. Why isn’t Holden sacked yet? Why is mark ashton still CEO? Where is @JonLansdown too? This clubs a embarrassment — dan stockford (@danstockford) February 15, 2021

Stick your tweets up your backside unless Holden resigns…. — peter ness (@peterne84627738) February 15, 2021

Tweet me when HOLDEN & Ashton are gone, — Alan Elkins (@alan_elkins8) February 15, 2021

Dont care, sack Holden — tom tucker (@tomtucker___) February 15, 2021

Struggling with Lansdown defending Ashton Bristol city the football club is gone I’m sure when SL started he had passion for the club clearly It’s now just a business. As CEO he is the target he’s responsible appointing Holden who tactics and style of football isn’t good enough — Craig Hazzard (@Craigps3) February 15, 2021

Holden out — 🐄 (@Fearybcfc) February 15, 2021

I don’t care if Ashton and Holden work 24 hrs a day! Until there is a clear structure and identify linking recruitment, analysis and coaching then we will soon be moving down the ‘hierarchy’! #bristolcity — Edward Mulcahy (@IncredibleMulc) February 15, 2021

Lansdown backing Holden. I wonder if that’ll change if #bristolcity get no points their next five (Rea, Bar, Boro, Swa, Bou) – which could certainly happen https://t.co/dMl6Ql12eg — Ned Holmes (@NedHolmes_) February 15, 2021

Will lose both and Holden will still keep his job — Jon Andrews (@mudefordmadness) February 15, 2021

We've demanded for you to be sacked, but that hasn't happened either — Alan Elkins (@alan_elkins8) February 15, 2021

Dean holden post but it ain’t the sacking: pic.twitter.com/XJnlFpIM05 — Harry Forshaw (@HarryForshaw5) February 15, 2021

Despite the vote of confidence from the Board at Bristol City, you cannot see that holding tight if results continue to falter.

At some point there has the be a ‘breach moment’ when the results become so bad that Lansdown and co decide that enough is enough.

Plenty of fans are already ahead of them in that respect.

Will Dean Holden put together the results to see out February at Ashton Gate?