Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown has supposedly ‘backed’ under-fire manager Dean Holden, reports Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor.

Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing at Watford was Bristol City’s fifth-straight defeat in all competitions. It leaves the Robins in 13th-place of the Championship and with a seven-point gap to the top-six.

The recent run of form has brought Holden under the spotlight. Fans are growing tired of watching these lacklustre performances plummet their side down the table, but many of them don’t hold Holden entirely accountable.

Lansdown and chief executive officer Mark Ashton are coming under just as much, if not more scrutiny from fans.

Their appointment of Holden was seen as largely underwhelming and it’s now proving to be a wrong one. The club looks as though it needs a reshape form top-to-bottom, starting with an external appointment should Holden not turn it around.

After Lansdown spoke out on Holden, plenty of Bristol City fans have reacted to the update, and here’s what some of them had to say:

