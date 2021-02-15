Bristol City chairman Steve Lansdown has ‘backed’ manager Dean Holden following the defeat at Watford in the Championship last weekend.

Bristol City were thumped 6-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday. The defeat leaves Bristol City in 13th-place of the Championship table after a run of five-straight defeats in all competitions.

Saturday’s mauling at the hands of Watford was a timely reminder of how far Bristol City still have to go in their bid for promotion into the Premier League, and a growing section of fans are becoming unsettled with the leadership of Holden.

Earlier today, Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor gave Lansdown’s opinion on Holden:

Steve Lansdown backs #BristolCity boss Dean Holden: "We've had heart to heart discussions since Saturday and he knows what needs to happen." — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 15, 2021

Having made the step up from assistant manager in the summer, Holden’s Bristol City had initially started the season very well.

They were keeping tabs on the top-six until the run-up to Christmas. Bristol City have fallen apart since then and continue to free fall down the Championship table, and with no upturn in sight.

Last season under Lee Johnson looked finally to be the season where the Robins would hand on to a top-six spot. But as with this current campaign under Holden, Bristol City have come undone at the midway point and it’s a cycle that’ll continue to repeat itself.

An internal appointment wasn’t welcomed much by fans last summer. They wanted a fresh start after a sustained period under Johnson, having missed out on some potentially keen appointments in Steven Gerrard and Chris Hughton.

Now though, Holden’s position as manager looks to hanging by a thread, and defeat at home to Reading tomorrow night could prove his last.