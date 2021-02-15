According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace were said to be “lining up a move” for Swansea City boss Steve Cooper.

It was to be a summer swoop for the Swans boss who has been at the Liberty Stadium since July 2019 when he moved into club management from the England youth set-up.

Cooper a target for Palace – what Nixon had to say

Nixon wrote that Cooper was being included by the powers-that-be at Selhurst Park as the look at summer changes.

Cooper was said set to join a list drawn up by the Eagles as they look to replace current boss, Roy Hodgson.

Nixon wrote that this opportunity had arisen with 73-year-old Hodgson “yet to be offered an extension” to his current deal.

Cooper a target for Palace – what he had to say

Palace-linked Cooper obviously has his own thoughts on the matter. When asked about the links to Crystal Palace, he was quick to comment.

Stressing that his sole focus is with his Swansea side, he flat-batted the question away saying “All of that’s irrelevant.”

He went on to add that it was: “Not even worth talking about,” before going on to add, “No sideshows and certainly nothing to talk about.”

As it stands, it all looks like ‘paper talk’ from one side but talk that has no significance for Steve Cooper on the other side.

For the Swansea City boss, it is all about “preparing for the next game” where his Swans look towards their push for promotion against a misfiring Nottingham Forest outfit.

Will Steve Cooper be heading for Crystal Palace in the summer or is it just paper talk?