Former Charlton Athletic loanee Dylan Levitt has completed a move to NK Istra on loan, as announced by Manchester United’s official club website today.

The youngster will spend the rest of the season on loan in the Croatian top flight.

Levitt, who is 20 years old, spent the first half of this campaign on loan at Charlton in League One but struggled to make an impact with Lee Bowyer’s side. He made five appearances for the Addicks in all competitions before heading back to Old Trafford in January.

QPR and Portsmouth have been since linked with a move for him, as per journalist Jonathan Shrager on Twitter last month, but he has now moved to Croatia and could make his debut for his new side on Wednesday night.

Both QPR and Portsmouth like Levitt, but in terms of going out on loan again for the second half of the season, Dylan will assess after a couple of weeks back at #MUFC, and a couple of U23 games. He is very keen to go to the Euros with Wales in the summer, so it is a big decision — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 8, 2021

Levitt has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed his first-team debut in a Europa League fixture against Astana in November 2019.

A move to NK Istra now gives him a chance to get some valuable experience and will be more beneficial than playing youth football. He will also see what it’s like playing in a different country.

Istra are based in Pula and are currently sat in 10th position in their league.

Good move for Levitt?