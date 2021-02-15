Darrell Clarke has left Walsall for Port Vale, as announced by their official club website today.

Here are five candidates the Saddlers could consider to replace him in the long run-

Brian Dutton

He has been appointed Head Coach until the end of the season and will be assisted by Mat Sadler and Mail Taylor. The League Two side could consider him long-term if he does well during his time at the helm.

John McGreal

The former Tranmere Rovers, Ipswich Town and Burnley player is an option for Walsall. He has been available since parting company with Colchester United at the end of the last campaign and got the U’s into the Play-Offs last term.

Read: Portsmouth name who is replacing Kenny Jackett in caretaker charge

Sam Ricketts



The ex-Wales international was sacked by League One side Shrewsbury Town earlier this season and could see the Saddlers job as an opportunity to get back into the dugout. He has also managed Wrexham in the National League in the past.

Keith Curle



He has just been dismissed by Northampton Town despite guiding them to promotion from League Two in the last campaign. He is experienced in the Football League and has previously managed the likes of Torquay United, Notts County and Carlisle United.

Read: Charlton Athletic first-team trio to play against Swansea City Under-23’s today

Paul Tisdale



The 48-year-old has a point to prove now with his last two spells at MK Dons and Bristol Rovers both ending in the sack. He had previously spent 12 years as the boss at Exeter City.

Sad to see Clarke leave, Walsall fans?