Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley has said he is excited to stay at the club for ‘many more years’ after penning a new deal.

Rovers confirmed that the young midfielder has put pen to paper on a new contract at Ewood Park on Monday afternoon.

Buckley has committed his long-term future to the club, keeping him with Blackburn until the summer of 2024. The 21-year-old has been with Blackburn his entire career, joining the club at the age of six.

Now, upon the announcement of the new contract, the youngster has expressed his delight at the deal.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Buckley said he is excited to spend ‘many more years’ with the Lancashire outfit as they target a long-awaited return to the Premier League. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m buzzing to get the deal signed and can’t wait to spend many more years here at this club. I love it at this club, I just want to keep progressing and help us back to the Premier League.

“I’ve been here since I was six, it’s a great club and it’s been a big journey full of ups and downs along the way. I’ve seen a lot of lads come and go in my age groups, but I’m a first-team player now and playing with all the lads is brilliant.

“Rovers is my club, it’s the club I love and the club I want to keep progressing at.”

After impressing in the club’s youth ranks, Buckley stepped into the senior picture at Ewood Park last season. Featuring in a central midfield role, the Manchester-born ace has played 43 times for Rovers’ senior side, netting three goals and laying on two assists in the process.

With Buckley and Blackburn holding the goal of returning to the Premier League, they will be looking to enjoy a successful second half of the season.

As it stands, Tony Mowbray’s side occupy 9th place, sitting seven points away from the top six.