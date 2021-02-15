According to a report from Sky Sports, Norwich City are demanding between £30m and £35m for star man Max Aarons.

The 21-year-old right-back has been consistently linked with a move away from the Carrow Road since breaking into the senior side.

Following Norwich City’s relegation, the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all been linked. Amid recent claims of Bayern’s growing interest in Aarons, reports have claimed the Canaries have named their price for the academy graduate.

As per a report from Sky Sports News, Norwich will be demanding between £30m and £35m for Aarons. Negotiations between the relevant parties have begun as Hansi Flick looks to add to his defensive ranks.

The Bundesliga side currently have French duo Benjamin Pavard and Bouna Sarr available as options at right-back. Joshua Kimmich – who mainly plays in defensive midfield – can so feature on the right-hand side of defence.

With speculation growing and talks with Bayern Munich underway, it will be interesting to see if the rumours develop further in the months running up to the summer transfer window.

Aarons has made a total of 114 appearances for Norwich’s senior side since coming through their academy. He was one of the club’s standout performers as they won promotion to the Premier League, also impressing during their relegation campaign.

In the process, the youngster has netted four goals and laid on 11 assists for the club.

Do you think Aarons will stay or go this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Aarons seal a move away from Carrow Road?