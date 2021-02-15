Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has tipped young star Lee Buchanan to play for England ‘within the next couple of years’.

Since first breaking into the senior picture under Philip Cocu, 19-year-old defender Lee Buchanan has become a first-team regular at Derby County.

Buchanan has featured heavily under Wayne Rooney, notching up a total of 24 appearances this season. His contribution this season takes him to 31 games for the Rams, scoring once and laying on three assists in the process.

Now, the academy graduate has received high praise from Roms boss Rooney.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, the 35-year-old tipped the young left-back to play for England “within the next couple of years”. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think I can speak on behalf of my players. Lee Buchanan has got a really bright future and I am sure he will play for England within the next couple of years.

“He is getting better every game. The small sides of the game he needs to improve, he is improving on massively.”

Buchanan has stepped into the first-team this season following the departures of Max Lowe (Sheffield United) and Scott Malone (Millwall). He has shown he can play as a left-wing back and left-back, featuring in both roles.

Those in the England set-up are already well aware of Buchanan’s potential to be a top player. After featuring for the Under-19s and Under-20s, he made his debut for Aidy Boothroyd’s Under-21s side earlier this season.

