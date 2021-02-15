As quoted by the Watford Observer, Watford legend Luther Blissett has said that, if he was manager, he would have sold striker Andre Gray after he breached lockdown rules.

Reports emerged in December revealing Gray had breached lockdown rules, for which the Watford striker apologised.

Following the breach, Gray was left out of the squad for three games, making his return to action off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

However, Hornets legend Luther Blissett has revealed that he would have dealt with the situation differently.

Speaking on Gray’s situation, Blissett revealed he would have put the 29-year-old on the transfer list, saying that if he was in charge he’d have to go. Here’s what he had to say:

“I would have said, he has to go. Put him on a transfer list, he has to go. Take away the football side of it, you’re going to look at the risks that he put everybody at for what he did.

“Right next door you have a hospital which those people in there every day risk their lives to save and keep people alive over there. And this happens? You cannot marry the two together.”

Gray has struggled for form in a Watford shirt this season. The former Burnley striker has managed one goal and one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The Hornets hold ambitions of making an immediate return to the Premier League this season but have been unable to find a consistent goalscorer. Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr are tied on seven at the top of Watford’s goalscoring charts, with Joao Pedro also netting six.

Do you agree with Blissett? Should Watford have sold Gray? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you have sold Gray?