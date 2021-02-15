Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Northampton Town striker Danny Rose has revealed he wants caretaker boss Jon Brady to take charge of the Cobblers on a permanent basis.

The Cobblers are on the lookout for a new manager following last week’s departure of Keith Curle.

Northampton Town find themselves in a relegation dogfight, sitting in 23rd place after 27 games. The club are tied on points with Wigan Athletic, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers on 24 but a weekend defeat to bottom side Burton Albion has dealt them a blow.

Their hunt for a new manager continues, with Jon Brady currently in charge on a caretaker basis. Now, attacker Danny Rose has voiced his support for Brady.

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Rose said he “can’t speak highly enough” of the caretaker boss, revealing his desire to see him take charge permanently. He said:

“Definitely, 100 per cent. I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s only been in two days but he’s tried to switch the mentality and instil confidence into the group.

“He’s just tried to free us up and put belief into us that we can get out of this relegation scrap. His training sessions have been really good, and Rico and Sammo have been brilliant as well.”

Brady spent five years in charge of Brackley Town before landing the job as Northampton Town U18s boss. He has remained in that role since May 2017 but is now being heavily linked with the vacant role at Sixfields.

Should Brady get the job, he will be tasked with keeping the Cobblers in League One. With 19 games remaining, Northampton are in need of a change of fortunes, having won no games since the turn of the year.

