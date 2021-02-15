Sunderland are looking ever closer to a completed takeover of the club that will see Kyril Louis-Dreyfus become the new owner of the Wearside outfit.

The Frenchman, who has been spotted at the Black Cats last two games, is heavily tipped to end the takeover sooner rather than later. Many are saying this could be this week.

Sunderland takeover – the current state of affairs

There is some degree of noise that Louis-Dreyfus could be confirmed by the EFL with everything appearing in order.

It is a takeover where everything seems to be moving at some pace. A recent report by The Chronicle had Sunderland manager Lee Johnson saying, “everything I hear is that it [the takeover] is as close as it can get.”

The Sunderland Echo was one of many media outlets that posted Louis-Dreyfuss’ Instagram tease when he posted a snap of the ‘Mackem Dictionary’ to his Instagram account following last week’s game against Shrewsbury.

All that combines with the following tweet (below) from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie showing him speaking to Sunderland staff and players ahead of the 4-1 rout of Doncaster Rovers:

Soon-to-be Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus meeting a few of the players & staff before kick-off at The Stadium of Light today #SAFC pic.twitter.com/oXZ9JHF9lk — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 13, 2021

Alan Nixon with some timely reminders for Black Cats fans

As is par for the course, any such entity as a takeover is bound to draw some comment from fans.

That is true of the following fan who latched onto a comment by Alan Nixon who was replying to a question asked about MSD Holdings and their interest in Burnley.

Nixon’s retweeted comment (below) mentioned Sunderland which gave rise to the following:

Any idea if they’ll still have that charge on Sunderland when/if the Louis Dreyfus takeover is finalised? — BenKHall (@BenKHall1) February 15, 2021

That question was itself retweeted and commented on by Nixon:

Of course. That’s got to be paid back. https://t.co/L475JlzTsZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 15, 2021

As you would expect, any monies put into the club by third parties will need repaying. Alan Nixon’s reply reminds Sunderland fans of that. This follow-up comment from Nixon adds in an extra layer of detail:

The plan was for it to be paid back. Just a question of who does it. New guy would be inheriting a massive debt if he took that on … https://t.co/RHvR5iloKt — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 15, 2021

It is also a reply that will serve as a reminded that everything isn’t cut-and-dried when it comes to takeovers in the football world.

Will Sunderland have their new owner in Kyril Louis-Dreyfus installed this week?