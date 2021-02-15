Sunderland are looking ever closer to a completed takeover of the club that will see Kyril Louis-Dreyfus become the new owner of the Wearside outfit.

The Frenchman, who has been spotted at the Black Cats last two games, is heavily tipped to end the takeover sooner rather than later. Many are saying this could be this week.

Sunderland takeover – the current state of affairs

There is some degree of noise that Louis-Dreyfus could be confirmed by the EFL with everything appearing in order.

It is a takeover where everything seems to be moving at some pace. A recent report by The Chronicle had Sunderland manager Lee Johnson saying, “everything I hear is that it [the takeover] is as close as it can get.

The Sunderland Echo was one of many media outlets that posted Louis-Dreyfuss’  Instagram tease when he posted a snap of the ‘Mackem Dictionary’ to his Instagram account following last week’s game against Shrewsbury.

All that combines with the following tweet (below) from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie showing him speaking to Sunderland staff and players ahead of the 4-1 rout of Doncaster Rovers:

Alan Nixon with some timely reminders for Black Cats fans

As is par for the course, any such entity as a takeover is bound to draw some comment from fans.

That is true of the following fan who latched onto a comment by Alan Nixon who was replying to a question asked about MSD Holdings and their interest in Burnley.

Nixon’s retweeted comment (below) mentioned Sunderland which gave rise to the following:

That question was itself retweeted and commented on by Nixon:

As you would expect, any monies put into the club by third parties will need repaying. Alan Nixon’s reply reminds Sunderland fans of that. This follow-up comment from Nixon adds in an extra layer of detail:

It is also a reply that will serve as a reminded that everything isn’t cut-and-dried when it comes to takeovers in the football world.

