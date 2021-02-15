The Sun’s Alan Nixon says Tony Pulis would be an ‘expensive’ appointment for Birmingham City, with the Welshman’s name circulating among fans over the weekend.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town on Saturday has thrust Aitor Karanka’s position at Birmingham City into doubt. His side sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table and a growing section of fans are calling for his departure.

Sacked Sheffield Wednesday boss Pulis is a name doing the rounds on Twitter. He lost his job at Hillsborough after just 45 days in charge, but could he make a Championship return before Sheffield Wednesday find his permanent successor?

Tweeting on the matter, Nixon gave this update:

Pulis is expensive. Karanka still holding on. https://t.co/7Bq59ogMRi — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 15, 2021

Karanka had the full support of Blues fans going into this season. That’s quickly vanished though and now after a torrid season of under-performances and poor tactics, the Spaniard is on the brink of being sacked.

It adds yet more misery to Birmingham City’s recent history and another manager to the list of those who’ve tried and failed to take Birmingham City back into the top flight.

Pulis is being seen as many by a short-term appointment. He was brought into Sheffield Wednesday to ultimately steer the club away from relegation, but his 10 games in charge suggested he might have struggled to do that.

Whether or not he could do any different with Birmingham City is debatable. But Blues fans have commented on his potential appointment and many have mixed feelings about it.

Birmingham City travel to Millwall in midweek and a loss could spark a decision in the Blues boardroom.